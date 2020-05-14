Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Trusts to upgrade four govt hospitals in UP, Maharashtra to COVID-19 treatment centres

Tata Trusts on Thursday announced that it is upgrading four government hospital buildings, two in Uttar Pradesh and two in Maharashtra, into coronavirus treatment centres.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:31 IST
Tata Trusts to upgrade four govt hospitals in UP, Maharashtra to COVID-19 treatment centres
A government hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra to be upgraded into COVID-19 treatment centre. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Trusts on Thursday announced that it is upgrading four government hospital buildings, two in Uttar Pradesh and two in Maharashtra, into coronavirus treatment centres. According to an official statement, a 50-bed hospital in Sangli and 106-bed hospital in Buldhana of Maharashtra, 168-bed hospital in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 106-bed hospital in Gonda of Uttar Pradesh will be upgraded in the next four to six weeks.

It said that the facilities, including both in-patient and out-patient wings, will be permanent and enduringly enhance health care in their locations, even after the immediate purpose is met. The Trusts' intervention comes after its Chairman Ratan N Tata said that urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face.

"The treatment centres in Uttar Pradesh are in collaboration with a partner organisation. The decision to upgrade existing infrastructure was to bring speed and make use, wherever possible, of existing capabilities and services. The Trusts are attempting to hand over the facilities by June 15, 2020," Tata Trusts said in the statement. It also said that each hospital will be armed with critical care capabilities, minor operation theatres, basic pathology and radiology, facilities for dialysis and blood storage and telemedicine units.

"Tata Trusts is harnessing its experience in establishing cancer care facilities and connected service providers to modernise these hospitals. The construction is being done by Tata Projects Limited, the design is by Edifice Consultants Pvt Limited, and equipment are being sourced from leading manufacturers," the statement further said. "The Trusts have already begun donating to State governments and individual hospitals Personal Protection Equipment, including coveralls, N95/KN95 masks, surgical masks, gloves and goggles. So far, PPE supplies have gone out to about 26 States and Union Territories," it added.

This is the third such intervention by the Trusts to support the fight against coronavirus. The statement said that the Trusts have also done a pan-India community outreach to induce adoption of health practices, as promoted by the Government of India, in rural areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Japan lifts emergency in most areas but not in Tokyo, Osaka

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency in large parts of the country on Thursday but said it would remain in place in Tokyo until the novel coronavirus is contained. Abe lifted the emergency in 39 of Japans 47 prefec...

Russia sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat to North Korea

Russia has sent 25,000 tonnes of wheat in humanitarian aid to North Korea after last years drought-hit its rice production, the Russian embassy to North Korea said on social media on Thursday.The vessel Polina delivered Russian wheat to the...

French health minister: reassured after chat with head of Sanofi

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he was reassured by a conversation with the head of Sanofi, after critics in France targeted Sanofi for suggesting vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to U.S. patients f...

Balochistan finance minister tests positive for COVID-19

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the latest top politician in Pakistan and the first in the province to be infected with the disease. Buledi, in a tweet on Thursday, said that he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020