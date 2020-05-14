Heat wave to sweep Maha on Friday; unseasonal rains likely

Heat wave to sweep Maha on Friday; unseasonal rains likelyPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:38 IST
Maharashtra is set to witness a heat wave on Friday, while some areas may receive unseasonal showers, an official from the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. A heat wave will mean an upward departure of 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius than normal temperature, the official said.
When the actual temperature stands at 45 degree Celsius or above, it is reported as heat wave based on actual temperature in plains, he said. Unseasonal showers have already been witnessed in parts of the state including Pune and Kolhapur, he added.
