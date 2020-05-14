Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most liquor shops in city closed, sales only in districts

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:52 IST
Most liquor shops in city closed, sales only in districts

Liquor shops in and around the city remained mostly closed as they fall either within the containment zones or are running out of stock, an office bearer of West Bengal 'OFF', 'ON', 'CS'Shops and Hotel Owners Association said on Thursday. Sales are taking place mostly in the districts as most of them have been categorised as orange or green zones, he said.

Liquor, however, is being sold in the grey market in the city where buyers are being charged a hefty mark-up over the maximum retail price. Several liquor shops had reopened when the West Bengal government gave its nod with certain riders like maintaining the social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But those outlets are now closed as the government increased the number of containment areas in the city which has already been identified as a red zone. The office bearer said that owing to the prolonged lockdown manufacturing of spirits has come to a halt in the state.

"The government allowed manufacturing activity in distilleries and breweries a few days ago in the state with limited workforce," he said. This has resulted in delay in production which is causing shortfall in supplies in the retail outlets.

Packaging of bottles at the production point and subsequent despatch to state government warehouse BEVCO is also not smooth due to logistics problems and it will take a few more weeks to normalise supplies to the shops, he said. PTI dc KK KK

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

How sewer science could ease testing pressure and track COVID-19

The science of sewage surveillance could be deployed in countries across the world to help monitor the spread of national epidemics of COVID-19 while reducing the need for mass testing, scientists say. Experts in the field - known as wastew...

WRAPUP 1-France says any Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine for the world, no favourites

France said on Thursday that the worlds nations would have equal access to any coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi, a day after the CEO suggested that Americans would likely be the first in line.U.S. President Dona...

Whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter' if U.S. doesn't plan against coronavirus

A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness told a congressional hearing on Thursday that the United States could face the darkest winter of recent times if it does no...

Paltry sum of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for developing corona vaccine: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday slammed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Atmanirbhar Package of Rs 20 lakh crore does not find any tangible financial space f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020