Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: School converted into 400-bed hospital in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:59 IST
COVID-19: School converted into 400-bed hospital in Thane

Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases, the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has converted a school here into a 400-bed hospital, a senior official said on Thursday. Mayor Naresh Mhaske on Thursday said the Thane Municipal Corporation had converted a school building in the city into a COVID-19 care facility in light of the rise in cases.

This was in addition to 1,000 beds, which were being arranged at a centre, apart from 600 beds reserved at various hospitals in the city, he said. As of Wednesday, Thane city had recorded 843 COVID- 19 cases, including 37 deaths.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

How sewer science could ease testing pressure and track COVID-19

The science of sewage surveillance could be deployed in countries across the world to help monitor the spread of national epidemics of COVID-19 while reducing the need for mass testing, scientists say. Experts in the field - known as wastew...

WRAPUP 1-France says any Sanofi COVID-19 vaccine for the world, no favourites

France said on Thursday that the worlds nations would have equal access to any coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi, a day after the CEO suggested that Americans would likely be the first in line.U.S. President Dona...

Whistleblower warns of 'darkest winter' if U.S. doesn't plan against coronavirus

A whistleblower who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness told a congressional hearing on Thursday that the United States could face the darkest winter of recent times if it does no...

Paltry sum of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for developing corona vaccine: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday slammed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. Atmanirbhar Package of Rs 20 lakh crore does not find any tangible financial space f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020