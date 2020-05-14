COVID-19: Implement quarantine rules strictly, says Gehlot

Stressing that there should be strict adherence to COVID-19 quarantine rules for people coming from outside the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said two months of efforts done during the lockdown should not go in vain. He said it is necessary that every person coming from outside the state fully comply to quarantine rules. Gehlot said that quarantine is the top priority of the state government to protect life. Due to a large number of migrants and laborers coming from other states to Rajasthan, it needs to be ensured that infection does not spread in villages, he said. He urged for a strong system of quarantine and said administration from the district level to the gram panchayat level should make the purpose of quarantine successful

Gehlot said strong quarantine system has been an important step behind the success achieved so far in controlling the coronavirus infection and the state will be able to win the battle only by making it stronger

He said that his government has made quarantine mandatory for a person coming from outside under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance-2020. In addition, Quarantine Management Committees have been formed from the state to the ward level to implement the home quarantine system smoothly, the chief minister said.