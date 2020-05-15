Illegal distillery raided in Patiala

An illegal distillery-cum-liquor bottling plant was raided by a team of excise and police officials at Ghanaur in Patiala, police said on Thursday. It conducted the raid at an abandoned cold store near Rajpura on Wednesday, police said.

Police said illicit liquor of different brands was being manufactured there. During the raid, the team seized bottling machinery, empty bottles, 35 drums of ENA (extra neutral alcohol), holograms, and labels of different brands, police said.

"The excise department had prior information about this illicit distillery and they along with police officials conducted the raid," Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The distillery was being run with the help of a generator in the absence of electricity connection, he said.

He said one person has been arrested.