Migrant workers leave Mumbai in autos

Determined to reach their homes, people are using autorickshaws to make their journey from Maharashtra to their home states. Auto drivers, their families and migrants stranded in Mumbai are making the journey to Bihar and Jharkhand in autos.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) / Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 15-05-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 08:57 IST
Dhananjay Kumar heading for Bihar in an auto. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Determined to reach their homes, people are using autorickshaws to make their journey from Maharashtra to their home states. Auto drivers, their families and migrants stranded in Mumbai are making the journey to Bihar and Jharkhand in autos. Five persons who work in Mumbai are heading towards their village in Madhubani district of Bihar, in an auto, notwithstanding the special passenger trains being run to ferry stranded migrants back to their homes.

Feeling a lack of options and resources, the migrants from Bihar shared their thoughts while speaking to ANI. "I work as a food delivery executive in Mumbai. We waited for two months for the lockdown to be lifted. When we realised that the state won't do anything, we decided to take up this journey," said Dhananjay Kumar.

Meanwhile, a group consisting of auto drivers from Maharashtra who left the state due to lack of work amid lockdown are heading towards Jharkhand. They have reached Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district. "I am without work for the last several weeks. It is difficult to sustain without money. So, I am returning to Ranchi, Jharkhand with my family. We usually sleep on the pavement at night and begin driving towards our destination in the morning. Sometimes, we get food provided by people on the way," said the auto driver. (ANI)

