55 fresh cases in Rajasthan; total 4,589

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 10:51 IST
Rajasthan recorded 55 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state's virus tally to 4,589, an official said. The state has so far seen 125 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 63 deaths.

"As many as 55 fresh cases have been reported in nine districts of the state today, including 29 in Kota district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Singh said that besides Kota, 11 were reported from Jaipur; nine from Udaipur and one case each in Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Dausa, Dungarpur, Baran and Bharatpur.

A total of 4,589 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. Apart from these, 267 migrants who have come from other states have tested positive. He said so far 2,646 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,403 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,818 active cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and 43 BSF jawans brought from Delhi. The entire state is under a lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

