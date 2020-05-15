Maha minister reviews Thane COVID-19 situation

Maha minister reviews Thane COVID-19 situationPTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:00 IST
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Thane district and asked officials ensure the coronavirus outbreak is contained as soon as possible. Thane city and Navi Mumbai each have over 900 COVID-19 cases currently.
He asked officials to take action against private hospitals if they overcharge COVID-19 patients, and directed TMC chief Vijay Singhal to arrange 10 private ambulances as there were complaints from people of their anon-availability. He asked police to use drone cameras to ensure the lockdown is enforced strictly.
Shinde said senior citizens with comorbidities should be surveyed and medical camps organised for them..
