Left Menu
Development News Edition

Having lost jobs, workers urge Shivamogga administration to send them back to West Bengal

Workers from West Bengal residing here on Friday demanded that they should be sent back to their native places in special trains as they have lost their jobs due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:03 IST
Having lost jobs, workers urge Shivamogga administration to send them back to West Bengal
Workers in Shivamogga on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Workers from West Bengal residing here on Friday demanded that they should be sent back to their native places in special trains as they have lost their jobs due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. These workers, who gathered here in the office of the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, claimed that the administration has told them that they are not getting "green signal" from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for their return.

Aashiq, a worker from Howrah, said: "We don't have any work now. What will we do here? If we reach our village, then it will be very good for us. How will we survive here? We have no money left. We are told that Mamata Banerjee is not giving the green signal. There are 120 people with us." "Two trains from Bengaluru went to West Bengal. Two trains are scheduled to go to West Bengal on May 18 and May 24. The administration should send us back in those trains," Aashiq told ANI.

The Indian Railways is running Shramik special trains in coordination with States to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places to their native places. Earlier, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that several States including West Bengal are not giving enough permission for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their States.

He also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to allow 105 trains every day for migrant labourers, and not in 30 days. "Indian Railways has provided 1,200 trains exclusively earmarked to run the 'Shramik Special trains' for our migrant labourers to take them back to their homes. It pains me that while Uttar Pradesh has already given permission for 400 trains, Bihar 200 trains which have departed for their respective states, there are several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, are not giving enough permissions for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their states," Goyal said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The suspension of the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been further extended until July 31, the ATP announced on Friday.ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as sch...

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the citys mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers m...

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus: Official.

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus Official....

Cyclone Amphan: 12 districts in Odisha on alert

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Odisha government has put 12 districts on alert as a precautionary measure after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday. While reviewing the States preparedness with seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020