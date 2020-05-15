Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala lays down specific plans to tackle South West Monsoon

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:03 IST
Kerala lays down specific plans to tackle South West Monsoon

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI): With the experience of having battled floods in the last two years, the Kerala government has laid out specific plans, keeping the COVID-19 situation in mind, to tackle the expected heavy rains of the coming South West Monsoon, likely to hit the state on June 5 The State Disaster Management Authority has instructed district administrations and the local self government institutions to get ready to deal with the monsoon this time while fighting COVID-19. SDMA has identified and begun the process of taking over buildings other than the 27,000 for COVID-19 patients, as those affected by an emergency cannot be housed along with them, a point stressed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

SDMA has identified four types of buildings in case an evacuation is required due to floods. "We have the experience of two worst floods in previous two years. We devised a specific plan while keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

This is because the COVID-19 patients, or the aged and those with serious illness will have to be accommodated separately," Fahad, in charge of hazard analysis with SDMA, told PTI. He said a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister had on Thursday given directions to officials concerned to clean rivers, streams and canal paths, which is expected to be completed within a week.

The Chief Minister had quoted climate experts as having said that the state may receive heavy rains this year. They had said that even if it is a normal monsoon, the state could receive heavy rains in August.

"While fighting the pandemic, this was another big challenge," Vijayan had said. With the ever present COVID-19 threat, people could not be allowed to stay together if they needed to be relocated, he had said.

The monsoon last year resulted in rampant landslides across north Kerala resulting in death of over 101 people. The state also witnessed the worst flood of the century in 2018 monsoon when at least 483 people lost their lives.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon over Kerala this year is likely to set in on June 5, with a model error of plus or minus four days. PTI RRT APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-ATP Tour suspension extended to July 31 due to COVID-19 pandemic

The suspension of the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been further extended until July 31, the ATP announced on Friday.ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as sch...

London streets to go car-free to encourage walking and cycling

Cars will be banished from miles of streets in central London to encourage more walking and cycling and help public transport cope with social distancing restrictions, the citys mayor said on Friday. Sadiq Khan said the plan, which covers m...

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus: Official.

Mizoram extends lockdown till May 31 to check spread of coronavirus Official....

Cyclone Amphan: 12 districts in Odisha on alert

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Odisha government has put 12 districts on alert as a precautionary measure after a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Friday. While reviewing the States preparedness with seni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020