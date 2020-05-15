36-yr-old man, his associates arrested for plotting false robbery bid

A 36-year-old man, along with his two associates, was arrested for allegedly plotting a false robbery bid after he did not get his full salary during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Friday. Those arrested have been identified as Naresh Kumar Bairwa, Harish (28) and Jyotish (25), all residents of Tigri area, they said.

Police received information regarding a robbery of Rs 7.16 lakh at the Agra Canal Road on Thursday. Bairwa, who works as a cash collection agent at an oil factory, told police that two bike-borne men snatched his bag containing cash worth Rs 7.16 lakh while he was returning to his factory at Fatehpur Beri.

He had collected that money from various places in Badarpur, Jaitpur and Neb Sarai area, police said. Police analysed the CCTV footage and found that while the complainant was receiving the money from a shop near Samosa chowk, Bairwa was accompanied by two persons on a red-coloured bike.

"They were also seen going towards the Khader pulia with the complainant. Bairwa confessed to the self-planned robbery while police were examining him. The accused told them that every Thursday he used to visit Badarpur, Sarita vihar, Jaitpur and Kalindi Kunj to collect the cash," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. He further disclosed that during the lockdown period, he was not paid his entire salary by his employer and his behaviour was also not good, following which he hatched the plan, the DCP said.

His two associates -- Harish and Jyotish -- were also arrested and Rs 7.16 lakh was seized from their possession, he added..