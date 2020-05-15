Rajnath Singh approves Rs 400 cr Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the launch of Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) with an outlay of Rs 400 crore to boost defence industry under 'Make in India' initiative.

