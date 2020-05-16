Militant hideout busted in J-K, five arrested

Militant hideout busted in J-K, five arrestedPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:07 IST
Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout and arrested five militant associates in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said
A militant hideout in Arizal area of the central Kashmir district was busted by the security personnel, a police official said
He said five militant associates identified as Zahoor Wani, Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone were arrested. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the hideout, the official said, adding a case has been registered. PTI SSB SRY
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Budgam
- Arizal
- Aslam Sheikh
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Pandits pay tributes to poet Sarwanand Koul Premi on his death anniversary
Jammu & Kashmir reports 27 new COVID-19 cases; UT tally stands at 666
Stranded Kashmiris, migrant labourers demand their evacuation to their homes
Pak claims to be friend of Kashmiris; Want to ask what sort of friend resorts to killing and spreads terror: Army Chief Gen Naravane.
PM Modi, defence minister condole death of 5 security personnel in anti-terror ops in Kashmir