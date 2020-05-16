Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks nod to run buses for migrant workers

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:17 IST
Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks nod to run buses for migrant workers
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday sought permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to run 1,000 buses for the migrant workers wanting to return home. In a letter to the chief minister, the Congress leader said the party will bear expenses of their homeward journey.

A delegation led by UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra handed over the letter by Priyanka at the chief minister's office here, an Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesman said. The Congress leader pointed out that till now 65 workers have been killed in various accidents while returning home from parts of the country. They are nation builders, who cannot be left like this, she said, adding that lakhs of migrant laborers belonging to Uttar Pradesh are returning from different corners of the country.

"Despite continued announcements by the government, no proper arrangement has been made for their safe return," Priyanka claimed. The Congress Party wants to run 500 buses each from the Gazipur (Ghaziabad) and Noida borders for them, she said, adding that the All-India Congress Committee will bear the entire expenses. "We are seeking your permission to run 1,000 buses to help the migrant laborers," she said. "The Congress Party is committed to helping them. We hope that you will help us in this," Priyanka added.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

FM announces easing of restrictions on utilisation of Indian air space

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced an easing of restrictions on utilization of Indian air space, benefiting the civil aviation sector by about Rs 1,000 crore per year. Announcing the fourth tranche of economic stimulu...

NCMC takes stock of cyclone over Bay of Bengal; directs assistance to Odisha, Bengal

The National Crisis Management Committee NCMC on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for the impending cyclone, which is likely to hit Odisha and West Bengal coast, and directed immediate assistance to the two states. A meeting of NCMC, head...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Europe sees two deaths, multiple cases of COVID-linked syndrome in childrenA new life-threatening inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 has affected 230 children in Europe and k...

SC 'lost its way' while cancelling coal blocks, 2G licences: former Attorney General Rohatgi

The Supreme Court lost its way while cancelling all allocations of coal blocks, 2G spectrum licences and iron ore mining in Karnataka and Goa and its zeal to protect the environment dealt a serious blow to the countrys economy, former Attor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020