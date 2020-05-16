Jammu and Kashmir reports 12th coronavirus death

A man from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has became the twelfth fatality from COVID-19 in the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday. The person, hailing from Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, died at SKIMS hospital in Soura area of the city here on Saturday, Medical Superintendent Farooq Jan told PTI.

Jan said the patient was admitted to the hospital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after he complained of heart problem. However, the doctors attending him diagnosed a chest infection and his sample was taken for testing.

"The sample report came out positive this evening," the SKIMS medical superintendent said. The latest death has brought the COVID-19 toll to 12 in Jammu and Kashmir.