MP: Amid lockdown, newborn girl found abandoned in Indore

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the movement of migrants, a newborn girl was found wrapped in a piece of gunny cloth on Saturday near a industrial estate in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The infant had ant bite marks on her body and has been hospitalised, an official said.

"She was found in a garbage dump near Rangwasa industrial estate in Rau. Local residents alerted the police and women in the vicinity removed the ants crawling on her body. Her condition is now stable," he said. A case has been registered under IPC section 317 (abandoning child in an unsafe condition) and efforts were on to nab the person who had committed the act, he added.