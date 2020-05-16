PM approves Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of migrant workers killed in UP road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of migrant labourers killed in a road accident in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, the PMO said on Saturday

The prime minister has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured in the mishap, it said. "An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund," the Prime Minister's Office had earlier tweeted. Ex gratia is a payment or assistance extended to someone. But there is no legal compulsion to do so

At least 25 migrant workers were killed and 40 others injured when a trailer and a stationary truck on which they had hitched rides collided on a highway near Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday, the latest in a string of accidents involving migrants returning to their states amid the coronavirus lockdown.