Four COVID-19 patients recover in HP, two fresh cases reported

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:24 IST
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 79 in the state. Meanwhile, four persons recovered from the disease reducing the tally of active cases to 32, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The cured persons include the mother of a youth from Mandi's Sarkaghat who had died of novel coronavirus in Shimla's IGMC on May 5. Earlier, one person each tested positive in Hamirpur and Kangra districts, the Special Secretary (Health) said.

The 30-year-old man from Maned village came to Kangra from Gurgaon in Haryana on May 8. He had developed mild symptoms. With this, the total number of positive cases in Kangra has risen to 20. While one person died, four people have recovered and the other 15 are still under treatment.

The second positive case of a 36-year-old man was reported from Hamirpur's Badsar area. He is asymptomatic and returned from Mumbai on May 13, Jindal said.

With this, the total number of positive cases in Hamirpur climbed up to 8. While one person died, two persons have recovered while the rest of the patients are receiving treatment. Two persons from Chamba, one each from Mandi and Shimla recovered on Saturday, the senior official said.

The cured patients include a driver and a cleaner from Chamba who came from Solan's Baddi, a youth from Mandi who returned from Drubal in Mandi's Jogindernagar and one from Shimla, the mother of the 21-year-old youth from Mandi's Sarkaghat who died of the virus on May 5. There are 32 active cases in the state now, while 43 people have recovered from the infection, he said.

Four people have lost their lives due to the virus. Of the active cases, 15 are in Kangra, four in Chamba, five in Hamirpur, four in Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur.

