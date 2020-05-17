68 passengers aboard departures evacuation flight leave Hyderabad

The Hyderabad International Airport earlier today handled a Departures Evacuation Flight from Hyderabad to Delhi with 68 passengers to be airlifted to various locations in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA).

"On May 17, 2020, at 6.41 am, the national carrier Air India AI 1840 departed with 68 passengers to Delhi. As per the flight itinerary, from Delhi, these passengers are supposed to be airlifted to various foreign destinations to the UK and USA," the authorities informed.

All departing passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of Hyderabad International Airport as per all safety protocols. (ANI)