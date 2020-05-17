One terrorist killed in Doda encounter, operation underway

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between security personnel and terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning. "In the ongoing encounter which started today morning at Gundna, Doda, one terrorist is reported killed so far; Operation underway," said the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Police had earlier said that, "on a specific police input, an operation launched late last night in Doda District." This comes after Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed by security forces in Kashmir on May 5.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)