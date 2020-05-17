Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP prison admin starts random COVID-19 testing in jails

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 14:25 IST
UP prison admin starts random COVID-19 testing in jails

After the death of an inmate in Agra Central Jail due to COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Prison Administration and Reform Department has started random testing of samples for coronavirus in all the prisons of the state, a senior official said on Sunday. Fourteen jail inmates were quarantined following the death of the prisoner on May 8, Anand Kumar, DG of the Department of Prisons Administration and Reform, told PTI on Sunday.

He said 13 jail officials who looked after the barrack where the prisoner was lodged were also tested for COVID-19. At present, there are 71 operational jails in Uttar Pradesh with over 94,000 inmates. So far, more than 16,000 inmates have been released either on bail or parole, Kumar said.

To boost the immunity level of the inmates, yoga sessions are being conducted in jails. "The jail inmates are voluntarily attending the yoga classes. Yoga sessions are taking place in most of the jails as per the Ayush Ministry guidelines. 'Kaadhaa' is also being given to the inmates twice a day," Kumar said.

He also said that social distancing is being adhered to the extent possible in the jails. "Even today, there are 94,000 inmates in jails against a capacity of 60,000. Overcrowding is a problem. We are still 1.5 times above the sanctioned capacity," he said.

Kumar said every jail inmate has two-three masks and the prisons are being fumigated and sanitised regularly. "We are worried about older inmates whose immune systems are weak. There are around 4,000 convicted inmates who are above the age of 60. Barring exceptions, heinous offences and prohibited categories of crime, if these inmates can be released on interim parole for two months then overcrowding will come down in the jails. Deliberations are also going on in this regard," Kumar said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 can cause long-term organ damage; China adds aftereffects to medical insurance

Chinas health authority has officially included damage to a number of internal organs as among the potential effects of the novel coronavirus, expanding medical insurance coverage for patients as the long-term toll of the disease emerges. C...

Singapore reports 682 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers

Singapore on Sunday reported 682 new COVID-19 cases with a vast majority of them being foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the countrys total to 28,038, the health ministry said. A 67-year-old Singaporean man, who had a history of...

UK PM Johnson accepts public frustration with lockdown easing rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted on Sunday that there was public frustration with his governments measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown following widespread criticism of the new rules, which he admitted were more complex. A...

Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to legislature

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his new unity government to parliament on Sunday, ending more than a year of political deadlock as he prepares to go on trial in a week for alleged corruption.Under his power-sharing agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020