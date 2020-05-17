Odisha: Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify in next 12 hrs, fishermen won't be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday said Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and fishermen will not be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow. Also, heavy rainfall is likely to occur after 24 hours in Odisha.

"In the next 12 hours, Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea and return to coast till night. From tomorrow no fishermen will be allowed. Heavy rainfall also likely to occur after 24 hours," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas told ANI. Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm 'Amphan' which is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal."Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message," stated the weather department.

The IMD has also predicted, "light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of coastal Odisha and Koraput." (ANI)