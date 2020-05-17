Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify in next 12 hrs, fishermen won't be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday said Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and fishermen will not be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-05-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 16:24 IST
Odisha: Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify in next 12 hrs, fishermen won't be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Sunday said Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and fishermen will not be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow. Also, heavy rainfall is likely to occur after 24 hours in Odisha.

"In the next 12 hours, Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea and return to coast till night. From tomorrow no fishermen will be allowed. Heavy rainfall also likely to occur after 24 hours," Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas told ANI. Earlier in the day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm 'Amphan' which is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal."Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message," stated the weather department.

The IMD has also predicted, "light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of coastal Odisha and Koraput." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League players won't be fit until late June - Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has warned that players will not be ready for competitive action until the end of June as the Premier League looks to restart the season next month. The league has been suspended since mid-March but its ...

Retailers' association miffed at eco package, says emergent issues facing retailers not addressed

The Retailers Association of India RAI on Sunday expressed disappointment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic stimulus saying emergent issues facing retailers have not been addressed. The retail industry body also said that with no income ...

Gujarat: Migrants attack cops, damage vehicles near Rajkot

Demanding immediate travel arrangements, migrant workers on Sunday hurled stones at the police and damaged vehicles on a national highway near Rajkot in Gujarat, police said. Some police personnel and a local journalist were injured in the ...

Suicide bombing in Somalia kills governor, three others in Puntland -police

The governor of Mudug, a region in Somalias semi-autonomous state of Puntland, was killed with three of his bodyguards in a suicide car bombing on Sunday that was claimed by Islamist group al Shabaab, police said. A suicide car bomb hit the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020