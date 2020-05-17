Maha: Two cops killed, three injured in encounter with Naxals

Maha: Two cops killed, three injured in encounter with NaxalsPTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:03 IST
Gadchiroli, May 17 (PTI)Two police personnel were killed and three others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Sunday morning, an official said. The exchange of fire took place in Poyarkoti-Koparshi forest area between 6 am and 6.30 am when a Quick Response Team from Bhamragadh and C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli Police were out on a joint anti-Naxal operation, a release from the office of Gadchrioli superintendent of police said.
Sub-inspector Dhannaji Honmane and constable Kishore Atram were killed in the skirmish, while three other personnel received injuries, the release said. Police said four to five Naxals were also possibly killed in the encounter.
The injured police personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital and the bodies were brought to Gadchiroli city in a helicopter. Honmane was a native of Pandharpur in Solapur district while Atram hailed from Bhamragadh in Gadchiroli, sources said.
C-60 is a specialised anti-Naxal unit of state police. PTI COR CLS GK GK
