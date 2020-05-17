One more recovers from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

One more recovers from coronavirus in Himachal PradeshPTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:03 IST
One more person recovered from coronavirus on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh, which has reported 79 infection cases so far
Four people have succumbed to the infection in the state till now. Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said with a Kangra resident admitted to a Baijnath hospital recovering from the infection, the number of active cases has come down to 31. The number of recovered patients in Kangra district has risen to five. The district so far has reported 20 cases, including one death. The official said till now 44 people have recovered from the infection. Of the active cases, 14 are in Kangra, five in Hamirpur, four each in Chamba and Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur. PTI DJI RDKRDK
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- Nipun Jindal
- Kangra
- Baijnath
- Hamirpur
- Chamba
- Bilaspur
- Sirmaur
ALSO READ
27 sample reports of coronavirus suspects found negative in HP's Kangra
Hamirpur hospital team gets heroic welcome as COVID-19 patients recover
First workers’ special arrives in Himachal, passengers include 188 from Kangra
Kangra district administration lists containment zones on website
29-yr-old man tests COVID-19 positive in HP's Kangra; cases rises to 16