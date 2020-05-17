213 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP; total now 4,353

Uttar Pradesh reported 213 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 4,353. So far, 2,444 people have recovered from the disease, while 104 people have died due to it, Principal Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said. "A total of 4,353 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 75 districts in the state with 213 fresh cases so far," he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,805, Prasad said. He said people across the state are using Aarogya Setu app, while the control room of the health department has given health-related advice to more than 11,000 people so far.

"Health check up of over 3.72 lakh migrant labourers has been done till now," Prasad said..