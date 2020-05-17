Left Menu
Metro rail services to remain prohibited under Lockdown 4

Metro rail services shall continue to remain prohibited throughout the country as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an order to continue the coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Metro rail services shall continue to remain prohibited throughout the country as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued an order to continue the coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. The Metro services will remain completely closed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 90,927 people in the country so far, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Ministry has issued guidelines on measures to be taken by Ministries or Departments of Government of India, state governments/Union Territory governments and State/UT authorities for containment of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31 and said that its helpline services '155370' will not be available. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expiring on May 17.The nationwide lockdown that the Prime Minister had first announced on March 24 was slated to end on May 17.

The Central government recently announced a Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to combat the slowdown in the economy due to the pandemic. (ANI)

