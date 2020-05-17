14 shopkeepers booked for violating lockdown in JK's Rajouri

14 shopkeepers booked for violating lockdown in JK's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:28 IST
Fourteen shopkeepers have been booked for violating the coronavirus-triggered lockdown restrictions in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said on Sunday
They had opened their businesses despite the restrictions in Thanda Pani and Bhajwal areas of Sunderbani late Saturday evening, he said
The official said said a case under IPC Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against the shopkeepers at Sunderbani police station.
