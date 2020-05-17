PM congratulates Netanyahu as new Israeli govt is formed New Delhi

PM congratulates Netanyahu as new Israeli govt is formed New DelhiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty
"Mazel Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English. "I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continuing working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said
Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government, ending months of political uncertainty in Israel.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israeli
- Benny Gantz
- India
ALSO READ
Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter
PM Narendra Modi is enjoying support of all communities in fight against COVID-19: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav to PTI.
Humanity is facing a major crisis; NAM can contribute in dealing with COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi at video-conference of NAM leaders.
PM Narendra Modi reviews current status of India's efforts in coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.