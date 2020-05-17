Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest-ever allocation of over Rs 1 lakh cr to MGNREGA, to boost employment in villages: Tomar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 22:45 IST
Highest-ever allocation of over Rs 1 lakh cr to MGNREGA, to boost employment in villages: Tomar

Highest-ever allocation of more than Rs 1 lakh crore has been made to MGNREGA, which will boost employment opportunities in villages and bring relief to migrant labourers, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Sunday. Announcing the last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said Rs 40,000 crore will be allocated to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) over and above the budgetary allocation of Rs 61,500 crore. "With announcement of additional allocation Rs 40,000 crore highest-ever allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore has been made to MGNREGA, this will boost employment opportunities in rural areas and will be a big relief to returning migrant labourers," Tomar told PTI.

This shows the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to the poor and marginalised people in the society, he said. Tomar further said during the lockdown Rs 33,000 crore was approved for MGNREGA works to states and Rs 21,000 crore has been allocated to them. Eighteen crore person days of work has been generated so far, which is 40 per cent compared to the same period in the last financial year, the minister said.

Person days means the number of people working per day times the number of days worked. Besides MGNREGA, Tomar said the government has also transferred cash in accounts of farmers, women, senior citizens and disabled, among others.

Announcing the additional allocation, Finance Minister Sitharaman said this will help provide jobs to migrant workers returning home. It will help in generating nearly 300 crore person days of work in total and create larger number of durable and livelihood assets, including water conservation assets..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat flight to bring 169 people from Dhaka to Kolkata

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 169 Indians will return by an Air India special flight from Dhaka to Kolkata on Monday, sources told ANI. West Bengal has finally allowed repatriation of domiciles from abroad, days after the Centr...

France says coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108

French health authorities reported 483 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, bringing the total to 28,108.The heath ministry said the number of people in hospitals fell to 19,361 from 19,432 on Saturday and the number of people in intensive car...

Mumbai Cong leader appeals for Eid celebration by helping needy

Mumbai Congress Minority Cell vice president Mudassir Patel has appealed to the Muslim community to celebrate Eid by helping the people in view of coronavirus crisis.I have appealed to the people not to celebrate Eid in this epidemic times....

Soccer-Arsenal investigating Lacazette for balloon incident - reports

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is being investigated by the club after a video emerged online where he is seen inhaling gas from a balloon, British media reported on Sunday. The video circulated online showed the French striker, 28, ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020