Salons open in Punjab after relaxation in lockdown rules

The Punjab government has granted permission to operate taxi and cab aggregators and allow salons and barber shops to open under the revised guidelines as part of the fourth phase of lockdown. In a big relief to the salon owners and barbers, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) guidelines, the Punjab government has decided to open all salons and barber shops, adhering to social distancing norms.

In Ludhiana, salons and barber shops opened their doors to customers in Ludhiana. in Mohali, people started opening their salons after proper sanitisation of shops. "The government has taken a good decision as people have been waiting for the salons to open for nearly two months. The services provided here cannot be performed at home so people need to visit the shop. It will be a great relief for the people as well as for the shop owners," Sushil, manager of a salon, told ANI.

"We will follow all the guidelines while performing our job. We will provide PPE to customers and we will also wear them. We are planning not to start services today as it is the first day of resumption so we are cleaning the shops first," he said. Emphasising on social distancing, Khushboo, another manager of a salon, said, "We will keep social distancing in mind and will not resume with the full strength of staff. We will start operations with less staff. We are careful about social distancing too." (ANI)