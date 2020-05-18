Energy firms push Hong Kong shares higher

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:13 IST
Hong Kong shares rose on Monday, lifted by energy firms as investors bet that the reopening of economies would drive a global recovery, but worries over a second wave of coronavirus infections and Sino-U.S. trade tensions capped gains. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 137.30 points, or 0.58%, at 23,934.77. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.54% to 9,726.43. ** Gains were led by energy firms as easing travel restrictions around the world lifted the price of oil. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 5.2%. Global benchmark Brent crude added 4% to $33.80 per barrel. ** The top gainers among H-shares were all energy firms, with CNOOC Ltd up 7.84%, followed by PetroChina Co Ltd , gaining 5.47%, and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp , up by 3.98%. ** The IT sector rose 0.91%, the financial sector ended 0.38% higher and the property sector rose 0.71%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd, which added 7.84%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 11.35%. ** Shares of Apple suppliers, including Sunny Optical, dropped on rising trade tensions between the United States and China, after Washington imposed restrictions on supplies to telecoms equipment company Huawei Technologies. ** China's commerce ministry said it would take measures to safeguard Chinese firms' rights and interests. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.24% at 2,875.42, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.26%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.48%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.113 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 7.1012.

