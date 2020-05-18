CBSE releases datesheet for remaining Class 10, 12 board exams
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST
The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the much awaited datesheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10. Class 12 Physics exam has been slated for July 3 (North-East Delhi), Accountancy on July 4 (North-East Delhi), while Chemistry exam is scheduled for July 6 (North-East Delhi).
The Business Studies exam is slated to take place on July 9 (All India), while Geography exam is scheduled for July 11 (All India). Mathematics examination will be held on July 15 (North-East Delhi).
The Class 10 exams announced, are for North-East Delhi only. Social Science examination has been scheduled for July 1 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Science-Theory and Science Without Practical exams have been scheduled for July 2 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B exams will take place on July 10 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
English Communicative and English Language and Literature examinations are scheduled for July 15 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The students have been directed to follow social distancing, carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle and cover their nose and mouth with mask/cloth. (ANI)
