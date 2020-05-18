Left Menu
CBSE releases datesheet for remaining Class 10, 12 board exams

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the much awaited datesheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the much awaited datesheet for Class 12 board examinations for the remaining papers and for the re-scheduled board examinations for Class 10. Class 12 Physics exam has been slated for July 3 (North-East Delhi), Accountancy on July 4 (North-East Delhi), while Chemistry exam is scheduled for July 6 (North-East Delhi).

The Business Studies exam is slated to take place on July 9 (All India), while Geography exam is scheduled for July 11 (All India). Mathematics examination will be held on July 15 (North-East Delhi).

The Class 10 exams announced, are for North-East Delhi only. Social Science examination has been scheduled for July 1 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Science-Theory and Science Without Practical exams have been scheduled for July 2 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B exams will take place on July 10 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

English Communicative and English Language and Literature examinations are scheduled for July 15 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The students have been directed to follow social distancing, carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle and cover their nose and mouth with mask/cloth. (ANI)

