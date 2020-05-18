Khattar govt should issue white paper on how many jobs have been given in 5 yrs: Cong

The main opposition Congress on Monday said the M L Khattar government should issue a white paper on how many jobs have been given during the last five years and specify how many posts were lying vacant in which department. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the government should also mention how many retired bureaucrats from within and outside Haryana have been re-employed.

During an online news conference, the Congress leader claimed that vacancies for a number of posts had been advertised in 2015 and the process including holding of written examination completed, but their results had not been announced leaving in the lurch nearly 10 lakh candidates who had applied for them. He said the results of 1,538 posts of various categories were pending for the past five years which have not been declared by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

"Despite five years having passed, the results of the jobs which were advertised in 2015 and examination for which was also conducted, the results have not been announced so far and nobody has been able to join," he said. The posts advertised were for teachers, excise inspectors, food and supply inspectors, station supervisors and foresters.

Surjewala said it has been learnt that now these posts were being withdrawn on the ground that in 2018-19 the criteria for selection had changed. "The state government should issue a white paper on how many jobs have been given during the last five years. The government should also specify how many posts were lying vacant in which department," he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that during the lockdown period, the Khattar government had sacked 1,500 temporary/outsourced employees who were working in various departments including in the Haryana Tourism Corporation, Kurukshetra Development, and as Safai Karmacharis. "The irony is that Chief Minister Khattar in his television addresses has been asking the industry, shop owners and other enterprises not to lay off workers, but his own government does not hesitate to sack these temporary employees even during this difficult Covid-19 pandemic period," he said.