Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi reviews preparations against cyclone 'Amphan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures against cyclone 'Amphan' developing in the Bay of Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:07 IST
PM Modi reviews preparations against cyclone 'Amphan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of the MHA and the NDMA over Cyclone Amphan. (Photo courtesy: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures against cyclone 'Amphan' developing in the Bay of Bengal. The Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. 24 other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country," a PMO release said. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister PK Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and some other senior officials.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' over west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of seven kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 pm over westcentral and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal, about 730 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 890 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1010 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It said the storm is very likely to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 185 kmph. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

France, Germany want 500 bln euro Recovery Fund, joint EU debt

France and Germany called on Monday for the creation of a 500 billion euro 543 billion Recovery Fund able to offer grants to the countries and regions hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.In a joint statement, Paris and Berlin also said th...

BRIEF-Uber Cuts 3,000 More Jobs, Shuts 45 Offices In Coronavirus Crunch - WSJ

UBER CUTS 3,000 MORE JOBS, SHUTS 45 OFFICES IN CORONAVIRUS CRUNCH - WSJ UBER IS ALSO EXPLORING SELLING NONCORE BUSINESSES - WSJ UBER IS ALSO CONSIDERING MOVING ITS ASIA HEADQUARTERS FROM SINGAPORE TO A DIFFERENT MARKET- WSJ Source text h...

Meditated with Nunchaku to overcome Addison's disease, says Sushmita Sen

Actor Sushmita Sen has opened up about her struggle with the autoimmune condition called Addisons disease, which she fought overtime through Nunchaku workout sessions. She was diagnosed with the Addisons disease, a condition which affects...

Nursing staff at Lucknow's KGMU tests COVID-19 positive

A nursing staff at King Georges Medical University KGMU here tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, an official said. A staff nurse posted in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of KGMU has been found positive for the corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020