I pray for everyone's safety, assure all possible support from Centre: PM Modi on cyclone Amphan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures against cyclone 'Amphan' developing in the Bay of Bengal and has assured all support from the Central government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:10 IST
I pray for everyone's safety, assure all possible support from Centre: PM Modi on cyclone Amphan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting with officials of MHA and NDMA over cyclone Amphan. (Photo courtesy: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response measures against cyclone 'Amphan' developing in the Bay of Bengal and has assured all support from the Central government. "Reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan.' The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). "During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. 24 other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country," said a PMO release.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, PK Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has said that super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' over west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 7 Kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 2.30 pm over the westcentral and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal, about 730 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 890 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,010 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

The Ministry said the storm is very likely to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 Kmph gusting to 185 Kmph. (ANI)

