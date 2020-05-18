Left Menu
Development News Edition

All precautionary measures in place, Bengal govt has initiated evacuation: Mamata on cyclone Amphan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:18 IST
All precautionary measures in place, Bengal govt has initiated evacuation: Mamata on cyclone Amphan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said all precautionary steps, including evacuation of people from coastal areas, have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of cyclone Amphan, which is fast approaching the the state. Teams of disaster management department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) have been sent to the vulnerable areas, she said.

"We will be monitoring the situation for cyclone Amphan 24X7. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and the secretary of disaster management department will be keeping a close watch on the situation," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. A senior government official said relief materials, dry food and tarpaulin have been dispatched to the coastal areas of the state.

Cyclone 'Amphan' (pronounced UM-PUN) has intensified into a super cyclonic storm and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, between Digha and the Hatia island, on May 20, the IMD said. The Met department, which has issued a "orange" warning for West Bengal, has cautioned against extensive damage in Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the response preparedness to Cyclone Amphan, which was attended by the state resident commissioner. But the chief minister said she had no information on the meeting. Banerjee said that the Union government did not follow the protocol while calling for the review meeting as it did not consult the state.

"I do not have much information... Even the chief secretary does not know," the chief minister said. "The rule is if you are calling any state official for a meeting, the government should be briefed about it, or it should be done in consultation with the chief secretary. Nobody was, however, consulted. I do not know whether it should be described as unconstitutional or not," the chief minister said.

Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the Modi government over various issues. "It is the state which is looking into the matter, what is a resident commissioner supposed to do.... Will he run the state government? I think the home minister was misled... . Only God knows what happened," she added.

The chief minister urged those living in the coastal areas of the state to exercise caution over the next three to four days. "People residing in the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, especially the ones living mud houses, should be careful.

"I have been told that the cyclone is gaining strength. We have instructed officials to convince people (living in the coastal areas) to shift to cyclone centres, as was done during Cyclone Bulbul, while keeping in mind the lockdown protocol. "Teams of disaster management, NDRF, SDRF teams have been sent to the districts," Banerjee said.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of a storm surge of a height of about four-six metres above the astronomical tide, which would inundate the low-lying coastal areas of South and North 24 Parganas, and three-four metres in East Medinipur at the time of landfall. At the meeting in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi took full stock of the situation and reviewed the measures as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Chess marathon organised by GM Iniyan raises Rs 1.21 lakh for COVID-19 relief work

A total of Rs 1.21 lakh has been raised through a 72-hour-marathon online chess event organised by young Tamil Nadu Grandmaster P Iniyan to raise funds for relief work related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money would go to the PM CARES Fun...

Govt's fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate; Not the time to worry about fiscal deficit: Chidambaram

The Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is hopelessly inadequate given the gravity of the economic crisis and claimed it amounts to only Rs 1.86 lakh crore, which is 0.91 per cent of the GDP. The ...

COVID-19 tally goes up to 228 in Jharkhand; patients fast recovering in Ranchi

Five more persons on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 228 in the state. Out of the total cases, 98 are active cases while 127 recovered and three died, according to a government ...

TN has done 3.37 lakh virus tests, highest in India, says govt

While three women died and 536 people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 11,760, the Tamil Nadu government asserted that the state has done 3,37 lakh tests so far, the highest number in the whole ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020