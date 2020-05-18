Lawmakers may travel without pass in HP's Hamirpur during curfew

Lawmakers may travel without pass in HP's Hamirpur during curfewPTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:49 IST
Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) travelling Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district for official work have been exempted from curfew restrictions, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said on Monday. MPs, MLAs, chairpersons, vice chairpersons of various corporations and boards have been exempted from curfew restrictions, he added. The curfew has been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The DC said they might travel without passes during curfew hours from their constituencies to Shimla and back in connection with meetings and official work. In a notification issued here on Monday, Meena said the drivers and assistants of these public representatives and officials are also exempt from the curfew restrictions.
- READ MORE ON:
- MPs
- MLAs
- Parliament
- Legislative Assembly
- Himachal Pradesh
- Hamirpur district
- Shimla
ALSO READ
Nepal Cabinet recommends President to summon Budget Session of Parliament from May 8
Shivakumar condemns arrest of women Congress leaders demanding action against BJP MLAs for repacking government food items
Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack - newspaper
Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack - newspaper
Swiss parliament backs bailout package for aviation sector