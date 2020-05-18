Left Menu
Gujarat CM announces guidelines for lockdown 4.0

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced the list of activities that will be allowed amid lockdown phase 4.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:58 IST
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during video conference on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced the list of activities that will be allowed amid lockdown phase 4. "Gujarat will have containment and non-containment zones. Only essential services to be allowed in containment zones," said Rupani during a video conference here.

He further said that the schools, shopping malls, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. "However, beauty parlours and salons will be allowed to operate but only in non-containment zones," he said. "Restaurants can open but only for home delivery of food. The food delivery agents must have a health card. The restaurants on highways can be open but social distancing to be maintained," he added.

The central government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus till May 31. Under the new guidelines, states and UTs will now delineate red, green and orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry. The zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/ municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions.

According to the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier." (ANI)

