DJB employee found COVID-19 positive

An employee of the Delhi Jal Board has been found coronavirus positive, prompting the water utility to place 10 of its staff members in the Tagore Garden area under quarantine. According to an order issued by the Executive Engineer (West), DJB, the utility''s Tagore Garden store will remain closed for 14 days

"Beldar Karambir has been found COVID-19 positive. Officials who were in close touch with him are hereby directed to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 14 days and seek medical assistance if required," the order said. The 10 employees placed under quarantine include a zonal engineer.