Shiv Sen corporator live streams suicide bid, survive

A Shiv Sena corporator from Kalwa in Thane district allegedly attempted suicide at his home on Monday and streamed his act live on social media, police said. An official said a domestic dispute could be the reason behind the corporator Ganesh Kamble trying to take the extreme step.

Kamble's wife had earlier lodged complaints against him with police, he said. "Kamble consumed phenyl and streamed his act live on Facebook," the official said, adding that Kamble's friends rushed him to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.