Cyclone Amphan: Amit Shah speaks to CMs of West Bengal and Odisha, assures Centre's assistance
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively, and assured them of assistance from the Central government in dealing with Cyclone Amphan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:29 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Odisha, Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik respectively, and assured them of assistance from the Central government in dealing with Cyclone Amphan. According to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah assured the Chief Ministers of the two states that the Centre will provide all supported needed by them.
Shah spoke to Mamata Banerjee and assured that the Centre is committed to helping the state and informed that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been deployed in the state, sources said on Tuesday. The Home Minister has also spoken to Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness of the state in dealing with the cyclone, they added.
Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning regarding Cyclone Amphan and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow. The super cyclone Amphan is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, IMD said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
West Bengal, unfortunately, emerging as police state:Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in letter to CM Mamata Banerjee.
People of West Bengal know who runs government and syndicates: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
HM Amit Shah writes to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; says not getting state government's support to help migrants reach home: Officials.
BJP attacks Mamata Banerjee over coronavirus crisis
West Bengal being targeted politically over COVID-19: CM Mamata Banerjee during virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modi.