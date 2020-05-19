SP leader, son shot dead in UP's Sambhal

In a shocking case of a double murder, a former MLA candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and his son, were shot to death in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The double murder allegedly took place in the jurisdiction of Bahjoi police station, after a fight broke out over a work being done under MGNREGA scheme in the area

Superintendent of Police, (SP), Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad, said, "Some work was being carried out under MGNREGA due to which some dispute happened. Two people have been shot dead. We will reach the spot of the incident to find more details." SP's district president, Firoz Khan said that the deceased, Chote Lal Diwakar, had been the party's candidate for the elections in 2017, however, he did not fight the elections as the seat went to the coalition party. He also blamed local goons of the area for the murder.

"Chhote Lal Diwakar (SP leader), pradhan of Sansoi village had some tussle with former pradhan over MGNREGA road work. Father&son died at spot in bullet firing. Body sent for post mortem,FIR being registered, 3 teams formed, some people detained&probe on," SP Sambhal said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)