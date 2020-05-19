55,960 migrants left Thane so far in trains, buses: Official

Nearly 55,960 migrant labourers have so far been sent to their native places from Maharashtra's Thane district amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Collector Rajesh Narvekar said on Tuesday. Of these, as many as 21,475 have been sent in 17 trains and 34,485 have been ferried in 1,553 buses to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Jharkhand, he said.

The Thane district administration in coordination with the state government arranged for their travel, he said. The number of those sent by trains to various states is as follows: Uttar Pradesh-2,833, Bihar-10,632, Madhya Pradesh-1,652, Rajasthan-3,494, Odisha-1,364 and Jharkhand- 1,500.

Till date, more than 65,000 migrant laborers have registered their names with the district administration to get clearance to travel to their native places by trains, the collector said. So far, 21,475 labourers have been sent by trains, he said, adding that the states concerned are being contacted for permission to send the other labourers also.

Following arrangements made for the transportation of the labourers, the number of those setting off on foot has considerably reduced, the district administration said..