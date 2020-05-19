Maha lockdown: 1.10 lakh cases filed, 20,900 held so far

Over 1.10 lakh offences have been registered and almost 21,000 people arrested so far across Maharashtra for offences connected to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday. A vast majority of them have been booked under section 188 of the IPC for disobedience to official orders, police said.

"We have registered 1,10,920 offences so far and have arrested 20,906 persons across the state during lockdown," an official said. There were 243 incidents of assaults on policemen enforcing the lockdown, and 822 persons have been arrested in the connection, he said.

On the forefront to ensure social distancing and other lockdown norms are followed in order to contain the outbreak, a total of 136 officers and 1,192 constables got infected with the virus, while 12 died, the official informed. "The 12 dead comprise eight from Mumbai, one each from Pune, Solapur, Nashik Rural and the Anti Terrorism Squad," he informed.

Police attended 95,000 calls on control room numbers during the lockdown as well, he said..