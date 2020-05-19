Kerala asks for entrance examination centres in Gulf countries

Kerala asks for entrance examination centres in Gulf countriesPTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:55 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in allotting entrance examination centres in the UAE and other Gulf countries, where a large number of expatriate Indian students reside. There has been concern among the expatriate students in the Gulf about writing the various entrance examinations including NEET, Vijayan told reporters here.
This year's NEET examination is scheduled for July 26 and because of the travel ban from abroad, it won't be possible for those students to come to India to write these exams, he said. "It is in this context that Kerala has asked for entrance examination centres in the Gulf countries," Vijayan added.
