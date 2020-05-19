Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre doing politics over migrant issue: Sachin Pilot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:47 IST
Centre doing politics over migrant issue: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday accused the Centre of doing politics over the issue of migrant labourers and derided it for not coming up with a concrete policy to help the workers, even after weeks of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, said the party along with the state government has sent back hundreds of labourers to their homes and will provide financial help and food to those stranded in different parts of the country away from their homes.

"The central government should work together (with the states) to wipe the tears of migrant labourers. It should ensure that the labourers reach their homes. They are disappointed, unemployed and running short on food," the deputy chief minister said. "Labourers are getting exhausted. So many weeks have passed, but no concrete policy has been formulated by the central government so far. In Rajasthan, the state government and the party together have sent back hundreds of labourers to their homes and lakhs of migrants want to come back to Rajasthan," Pilot told reporters after visiting a camp of migrant labourers at Kamla Devi Budhia School, Hirapur here.

Accompanied by Transport Minister Pratap Singh, he interacted with the migrants at the camp. The deputy chief minister also distributed food items among the migrants and instructed officials to ensure that they reach their native places safely in buses.

Criticising the Centre's economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore, Pilot asked how much money will go into the hands of the migrant workers. "Workers want to go to their villages. How much money has the government earmarked for them? It is just like a loan fair, take a loan and keep repaying later. This is a dual policy," he said.

On Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman describing senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group of migrant labourers in Delhi as "dramebaazi", Pilot said the remark was condemnable. He said, "Sharing someone's grief, helping someone, arranging buses for them... when did it become a show-off?" "We should be united in this time of crisis but the central government and their leaders are doing politics over these workers by making uncalled for statements," he said.

The Congress party arranged buses to ferry home labourers but the Uttar Pradesh government did not give permission. When party leader Priyanka Gandhi gave a public statement, the government asked the party to send the buses to Lucknow, Pilot claimed. "This is condemnable. Instead of coming together to help the needy in this time of crisis, they are dilly-dallying," he said.

Pilot said no one could have imagined that the workers of the country would have to bear such a huge burden of the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic. He, however, acknowledged that the spread of coronavirus in villages as migrant workers return home will be challenging to deal with.

"We have to stop the infection in containment and red zones. We have developed strict protocol at state, district and panchayat levels. Every public representative and officer is engaged so that the infection does not spread in the villages," he said. Pilot, who is also the rural development and panchayati raj minister, said the migrants returning to Rajasthan will be provided jobs under rural employment generation scheme MGNREGS.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi's Etihad delivers medical aid to Palestinians via Israel

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways on Tuesday operated a cargo flight carrying humanitarian supplies for the Palestinians from the UAE to Israel, an airline spokeswoman said.It marks the first known flight by a state-owned UAE airline to Israel.Etih...

Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs

Transforming the transport sector to be more environmentally-friendly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could create up to 15 million new jobs worldwide and help countries move to greener, healthier economies, according to an UN-ba...

Exempt pregnant women, persons with disabilities from joining office: Centre to all depts

All central government departments have been asked to exempt pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those with comorbidities from joining offices in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Personnel Ministry said on Tuesday. The directive...

Britain says EU is offering 'relatively low quality' trade agreement

The c is offering Britain a relatively low quality trade agreement, chief British negotiator David Frost said in a letter to his European Union counterpart Michel Barnier on Tuesday.Britain left the EU at the end of January and is now seeki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020