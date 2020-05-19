Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA allows Approved Training Organisation for simulator utilisation only for pilots

Director General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said that Approved Training organisations (ATO) would be allowed to function for simulator utilisation only, for Pilots.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:55 IST
DGCA allows Approved Training Organisation for simulator utilisation only for pilots
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Director General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday said that Approved Training organisations (ATO) would be allowed to function for simulator utilisation only, for Pilots. Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) operators are allowed to conduct non-revenue local training flights. DGCA directs that social distancing/disinfecting to be strictly followed.

"In order to ensure that the pilots are adequately trained and proficient, the competent authority hereby permits Approved Training Organisations (ATOs) to function for simulator utilisations only," said a letter issued by Deputy Director-General, Sunil Kumar. The letter said that no other training by the ATOs will be undertaken during the lockdown period expect for training imparted through distance learning.

The letter further added: "NSOP operations are allowed to conduct non-revenue local training flights. No person other than the crew and trainer shall be permitted on such flights." "All the existing guidelines concerning social distancing, disinfecting man and machine shall be strictly followed," the letter read. (ANI)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DGCA

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mnuchin defends U.S. fiscal response to pandemic, seeks payroll loan extension

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday defended the Trump administrations fiscal response to the coronavirus pandemic and told senators he was willing to consider extending and modifying a payroll loan program for small businesse...

Canada, U.S. to extend travel ban; Trump muses about cattle block

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. U.S. and Canadian offic...

Missouri plans first U.S. execution since pandemic began

A Missouri man who was convicted of stabbing to death an elderly trailer park manager three decades ago is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, marking the first execution in the United States since the COVID-19 pand...

Elderly home turns to wearables for contact tracing, sidestepping Apple-Google limits

When a senior living facility in Amarillo, Texas suspected a nurse may have caught the novel coronavirus this month, it had a list within five minutes of staff and residents the nurse could have infected.High-tech wristbands worn by The Leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020