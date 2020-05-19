Bihar allows plying of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws following odd-even rule

The Bihar government on Tuesday allowed auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws to operate with limited passengers and following the odd-even scheme in the state during lockdown 4.0, a senior official said here. Auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws with registration number ending with odd numbers will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while those with even numbers are allowed to run on the remaining days of the week, Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.

However, apart from the driver, only two passengers will be allowed in auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, the main modes of public transport in the cities and towns of the state. Agarwal directed authorities of all districts to enforce the decision.

Both the driver and the passengers will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms during travel, he said adding that vehicle owner will ensure that it is sanitized properly. There will be no ban on plying of cycle rickshaws but they cannot take more than one passenger, the transport secretary said.

App-based cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will be allowed to be run within a district carrying only two passengers, Agarwal said. Inter-district service will be allowed if a valid pass is issued by a district magistrate or the passenger has a ticket of special trains, he said.

The fare of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and taxis for different routes will be decided by the respective district magistrates..