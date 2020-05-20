Indore reports 78 more COVID-19 cases, tally 2,715

Seventy-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2,715. "The death toll in the district currently stands at 105," said Praveen Jadiya, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)