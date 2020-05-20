Indore reports 78 more COVID-19 cases, tally 2,715
Seventy-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2,715.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-05-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:40 IST
Seventy-eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 2,715. "The death toll in the district currently stands at 105," said Praveen Jadiya, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.
A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- COVID
- Madhya Pradesh
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Researchers double U.S. COVID-19 death forecast, citing eased restrictions
Truth could be considered 'first casualty' of COVID-19: UNESCO chief
Three naval ships sent to evacuate Indians stranded in Maldives and UAE due to COVID-19 pandemic: Defence spokesperson.
UN health chief hails global pledge as powerful solidarity to fight COVID-19
State of National Emergency to be extended sixth time to fight COVID-19